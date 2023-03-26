topStoriesenglish2588150
NewsLifestylePeople
KARAN JOHAR

Karan Johar-Farah Khan Engage In Fun Banter As They Bump Into Each Other In Los Angeles- Watch

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan engaged in a fun banter and teased each other as their paths crossed on the streets of Los Angeles.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 11:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Karan Johar-Farah Khan Engage In Fun Banter As They Bump Into Each Other In Los Angeles- Watch

Mumbai: Farah Khan and Karan Johar are back with another fun banter video. As the duo can`t keep calm on their vacation in LA. Taking to Instagram, Farah shared a video from the streets of LA featuring her close friend Karan. Farah is famous for mocking Karan`s fashion sense and Karan`s replies are so savage that they end up leaving the viewers in splits. 

The video starts with the duo bumping into each other then. Then Farah heard saying "Hi Karan. What are you doing in LA?" To which Karan replies, "You in Beverly Hills - it is a shocker." “It is too early for Christmas, don`t you think?"  

Karan as usual mocks Farah`s outfit and says "It is too early for Christmas, don`t you think?" Then Farah hits back by commenting on his outfit, "Why! The Christmas tree is here. What is this laundry tag on your sleeve?" 

To this, Karan responds, "It is fashion!" and continues with his one-liners "What about this big bag? Too late for the beach, don`t you think?" 

Watch the video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

The fun banter continues and the video ended it with "Toodles" and "Noodles." As soon as the video was uploaded, Farah and Karan`s friends from the industry chimed in the comment section. Choreographer`s close friend Sania Mirza wrote, "Such natural acting." 

One of the users wrote, "Karan and Farah can replace srk-kajol in kuch kuch hota ha."Actor Zareen Khan wrote, "Karan`s suit looks more like the northern lights than a Christmas tree ...You two are so funny." Speaking about their bond, they have been friends for 25 years. On the work front, the duo has collaborated for Dharma Productions` latest project `Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani`.  

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'