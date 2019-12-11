Karan Johar, Gauri Khan recreate 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' poster and Shah Rukh Khan's photobomb makes it picture perfect!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar is an avid social media user and this time he shared some fun-looking pictures from a birthday bash where Bollywood was the perfect theme. And guess what? Celebs dressed as their favourite iconic characters did turn a few heads, we must say.

KJo recreated the classic poster of his maiden venture 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and he stepped into Rahul aka Shah Rukh Khan's shoes, Gauri Khan stunned as Tina aka Rani Mukerji's role. And close friend Kajal Anand, fondly called Putlu by industry friends dressed up as Kajol's character, Anjali.

But the best part is Shah Rukh Khan's epic photobomb in the new recreated 'KKHH' poster.

Check it out here:

It was filmmaker-producer Amritpal Singh Bindra's birthday bash and who's who of the industry put their best foot forward and made it a starry affair. The fancy dress looked straight out from a Bollywood diary.

Besides these, Neha Dhupia and hubby Angad Bedi came as Raj and Simran from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ) while Shweta Bachchan looked glamourous dressed father and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's iconic get-up from the 'Jumma Chumma De De' song.