NewsLifestylePeople
KARAN JOHAR

Karan Johar gets 'pout shamed' by son Yash before they leave for vacation, Kareena, Malaika react hilariously

Yash and Karan Johar's latest fun video, where the young kid is trolling his father for his statement pout pose, has left everyone in splits. KJo's friends from the industry - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Seema Sajdeh, Farah Khan have shared hilarious reactions to the post.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

Trending Photos

Karan Johar gets 'pout shamed' by son Yash before they leave for vacation, Kareena, Malaika react hilariously

MUMBAI: Karan Johar's toddler totally dislikes his father's pout, a signature favourite pose that the filmmaker strikes whenever he is clicked for photographers. On Saturday, Karan dropped a super cute video of Yash telling him that he does not like his father's famous pout pose.

In the clip, Karan asks Yash, "What do you not like about me?," to which the five-year-old munchkin says, "Dadda, I don't like this kinda pose," and he also imitated his father's signature pose where he pouts for the shutterbugs.

Yash and Karan's fun video has left everyone in splits. Reacting to the post, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also known as the 'pout queen', commented, "Love you Yash..only you can tell him ....well done beta." "Hahahaha Yash cutie well done," Malaika Arora wrote. Ayushmann Khurrana, Shweta Bachchan, Sophie Choudry, and Aditi Rao Hydari among others dropped a string of laugh emojis in the comment section.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan Johar


Earlier today, the filmmaker was seen leaving for a vacation with his kids - Yash and Roohi, along with his mother Hiroo Johar. The family of four was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Karan's mom was seen in a wheelchair, dressed in a blue printed kaftan dress. Karan was seen in a newspaper-print overcoat whereas his kids were seen in matching pink t-shirts with their respective names written on them.

Karan welcomed son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his deceased father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to come up with his directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on February 10, 2023. The shooting of the film, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh was wrapped up recently. 

On his 50th birthday, he had announced that he will be directing his first-ever action film next year. "I have worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and I'm blessed to have had the best experience ever!!! Telling stories, creating content, nurturing talent, and watching the finest artists perform in front of my privileged eyes... these years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile!" a part of the statement read.

"The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past, I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature.. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on the 10th of February 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my action film in April 2023. 

Need your blessings and love! And I have to shamelessly sign off by saying 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' to all of you...," he added.

More details regarding his action film are awaited.

Live TV

Karan JoharMalaika AroraKareena KapoorKaran Johar picsKaran Johar photosAyushmann KhurranaShweta Bachchan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?