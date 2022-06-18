MUMBAI: Karan Johar's toddler totally dislikes his father's pout, a signature favourite pose that the filmmaker strikes whenever he is clicked for photographers. On Saturday, Karan dropped a super cute video of Yash telling him that he does not like his father's famous pout pose.

In the clip, Karan asks Yash, "What do you not like about me?," to which the five-year-old munchkin says, "Dadda, I don't like this kinda pose," and he also imitated his father's signature pose where he pouts for the shutterbugs.

Yash and Karan's fun video has left everyone in splits. Reacting to the post, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also known as the 'pout queen', commented, "Love you Yash..only you can tell him ....well done beta." "Hahahaha Yash cutie well done," Malaika Arora wrote. Ayushmann Khurrana, Shweta Bachchan, Sophie Choudry, and Aditi Rao Hydari among others dropped a string of laugh emojis in the comment section.



Earlier today, the filmmaker was seen leaving for a vacation with his kids - Yash and Roohi, along with his mother Hiroo Johar. The family of four was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Karan's mom was seen in a wheelchair, dressed in a blue printed kaftan dress. Karan was seen in a newspaper-print overcoat whereas his kids were seen in matching pink t-shirts with their respective names written on them.

Karan welcomed son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his deceased father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to come up with his directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on February 10, 2023. The shooting of the film, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh was wrapped up recently.

On his 50th birthday, he had announced that he will be directing his first-ever action film next year. "I have worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and I'm blessed to have had the best experience ever!!! Telling stories, creating content, nurturing talent, and watching the finest artists perform in front of my privileged eyes... these years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile!" a part of the statement read.

"The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past, I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature.. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on the 10th of February 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my action film in April 2023.

Need your blessings and love! And I have to shamelessly sign off by saying 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' to all of you...," he added.

More details regarding his action film are awaited.

