'Karan Johar has a knack of getting me back on screen' says Neelam Kothari Soni

New Delhi: Neelam Kothari Soni is garnering accolades for the second season of her Netflix hit series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.'

The leading lady of the 90s had taken a break from acting in order to focus on her job as a deft jewellery designer and her family. Neelam's cameo in Karan Johar's blockbuster film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' is still in the minds of her fans. According to reports, Karan Johar visited Neelam at her home in 1998 and persuaded her to play herself in the film since he was determined to have her back on screen for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.'

It was with the first season of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' that Neelam officially made her comeback to mainstream Bollywood space and it was none other than Karan Johar who managed to achieve this feat.

Neelam while talking about Karan said, "Karan is very dear to me. He is a genius when it comes to film making. In fact, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' also happened quiet sometime post my sabbatical from films. Karan was sure that my cameo shall be remembered, "The Neelam Show" went on to become an iconic part of the film, and is still remembered. Karan definitely has a magical farsightedness. If it wasn't him, I don't think I would have done the film. In fact, he was the one who convinced me to get back on the screen for Bollywood with 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.' It is something with him, like he has this knack of getting me back on screen be it 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' or 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.'"

On the work front, Neelam had recently announced that she was going to be a part of Zoya Akhtar's much anticipated web series 'Made In Heaven 2.'