Karan Johar hugs, kisses Aryan Khan, video goes viral- WATCH

New Delhi: Karan Johar has been close to Shah Rukh Khan and his family for years. The filmmaker not only shares a professional but also a very personal bond with the actor, his wife and his kids. A video is now going VIRAL where Karan can be seen hugging Aryan with love and fans are awestruck at it.

The two recently met at Madhuri Dixit's film 'Maja Ma' screening. In the viral video, Karan can be seen giving a warm hug to Aryan, whom he considers his godchild. Suhana was also present at the screening and their pictures were doing rounds on social media all night.

Karan Johar had earlier said that Aryan is his godchild. He said, "He is like my godchild. He and Suhana have grown up in front of me. Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are extensions of my life and my family."

Aryan was given a clean chit, a few months back, from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in last year`s drugs-on-cruise case. The NCB had filed a 6,000-page charge sheet against 14 accused in the cruise drug bust case on May 27, which excludes the name of five others including Aryan, who were earlier arrested in the case.

They did not file any complaint against Aryan and five others in the alleged cruise drug bust case due to a lack of 'sufficient' evidence.