trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637574
NewsLifestylePeople
KARAN JOHAR

Karan Johar Ditches Blingy Clothes At Bawal Screening, Dons Simple Black Suit

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan-starrer Bawaal had a special screening in Mumbai. Karan Johar attended the event in a simple black suit.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 06:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan-starrer Bawaal releases on July 21.
  • The film had a special screening in Mumbai.
  • Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, Arjun Kapoor were among the attendees.

Trending Photos

Karan Johar Ditches Blingy Clothes At Bawal Screening, Dons Simple Black Suit Karan ditched his usual blingy clothes for a simple black suit. (Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan-starrer Bawaal is set to release on July 21. The film had a special screening in Mumbai. The star-studded event was graced by various celebrities and friends and family of both stars. Nora Fatehi, Avneet Kaur, Varun’s wife Natasha Dalal, Mrunal Thakur, and Arjun Kapoor were among the attendees. However, there was one guest who stole the limelight for his fresh look and appearance in a rarely seen avatar — Karan Johar. He ditched his usual blingy clothes for a simple black suit. Known for his vibrant fashion choices, Karan Johar has hardly been seen wearing simple suits or shirts in any event.

Karan Johar’s Surprising Avatar

While speaking about his look from the Bawaal screening, he jokingly shared on Instagram that he went for a simple black suit for his mother, Hiroo Johar, who often urges him to dress according to his age. Karan Johar looked absolutely dapper in a black blazer and pants paired with a white shirt and black tie.

cre Trending Stories

While sharing the pictures on Instagram, he wrote in the caption, “Ma kehti hai ‘umar ho gayi hai… dhang ke kapde pehno….’ Mom aapke liye yeh seedha sadha suit…. par dil phir bhi kehta hai … yeh bright rang kab mujhse chodega (Mother tells me ‘You are old… wear suitable clothes… Mom, this plain suit is for you (but my heart still wants to know when will the colours leave me alone)… styled by a sedate @ekalakhani in a classic @goyalkanika shot by a surprised @sheldon.santos."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan Johar Shares Review Of Bawaal

Karan Johar, after watching Bawaal, dropped his review on Instagram Stories. “Possibly the most unusual and original love story you have seen in the mainstream… directed with nuance, abandon and yet so much restrain… it moved me in so many moments… proud film for Sajid to back and for @primevideo to house and the cherry on the cake is the career best performance of @varundvn and @janhvikapoor… They are the heartbeat of Bawaal @niteshtiwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson."

Karan Johar awaits Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release

Karan Johar is awaiting the release of his directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film hits theatres on July 28. It will also mark the filmmaker’s return to direction after seven years. His last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest