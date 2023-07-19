Karan Johar Ditches Blingy Clothes At Bawal Screening, Dons Simple Black Suit

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan-starrer Bawaal is set to release on July 21. The film had a special screening in Mumbai. The star-studded event was graced by various celebrities and friends and family of both stars. Nora Fatehi, Avneet Kaur, Varun’s wife Natasha Dalal, Mrunal Thakur, and Arjun Kapoor were among the attendees. However, there was one guest who stole the limelight for his fresh look and appearance in a rarely seen avatar — Karan Johar. He ditched his usual blingy clothes for a simple black suit. Known for his vibrant fashion choices, Karan Johar has hardly been seen wearing simple suits or shirts in any event.

Karan Johar’s Surprising Avatar

While speaking about his look from the Bawaal screening, he jokingly shared on Instagram that he went for a simple black suit for his mother, Hiroo Johar, who often urges him to dress according to his age. Karan Johar looked absolutely dapper in a black blazer and pants paired with a white shirt and black tie.



While sharing the pictures on Instagram, he wrote in the caption, “Ma kehti hai ‘umar ho gayi hai… dhang ke kapde pehno….’ Mom aapke liye yeh seedha sadha suit…. par dil phir bhi kehta hai … yeh bright rang kab mujhse chodega (Mother tells me ‘You are old… wear suitable clothes… Mom, this plain suit is for you (but my heart still wants to know when will the colours leave me alone)… styled by a sedate @ekalakhani in a classic @goyalkanika shot by a surprised @sheldon.santos."

Karan Johar Shares Review Of Bawaal

Karan Johar, after watching Bawaal, dropped his review on Instagram Stories. “Possibly the most unusual and original love story you have seen in the mainstream… directed with nuance, abandon and yet so much restrain… it moved me in so many moments… proud film for Sajid to back and for @primevideo to house and the cherry on the cake is the career best performance of @varundvn and @janhvikapoor… They are the heartbeat of Bawaal @niteshtiwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson."

Karan Johar awaits Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release

Karan Johar is awaiting the release of his directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film hits theatres on July 28. It will also mark the filmmaker’s return to direction after seven years. His last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai.