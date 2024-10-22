Karan Johar Joins Designer Maheka Mirpuri In Raising Rs 2.25 Cr For Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital - In Pics

Mumbai: Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar joined fashion designer Maheka Mirpuri on October 21, 2024, to host the 12th Annual Charity Gala for the Move for Cancer Awareness (M-Can) foundation. The auction at the prestigious and iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel witnessed attendance from the city’s elite and successfully raised Rs 2,25,79,000 (2.25 CR) for the year 2024. All proceeds will go directly to the Tata Memorial Hospital to support the treatment of head and neck cancer. It was a night full of generosity, compassion, and commitment to a noble cause.

Maheka Mirpuri has been associated with Tata Memorial Hospital and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel for the last 12 years, and their exceptional processes and hospitality have greatly facilitated her efforts.

Karan Johar expressed his heartfelt connection to the cause, stating that it is deeply emotional and personal to him. He mentioned that having lost his father to cancer, he feels a profound responsibility to support it. He noted that witnessing the impact of the funds raised the previous year had inspired him even more to join Maheka again this year. He described the work done by Tata Memorial Hospital as nothing short of phenomenal and conveyed his gratitude to them. Karan also highlighted Maheka’s commitment to the cause as truly inspiring, acknowledging that her foundation is doing amazing work.

He urged people to be empathetic toward underprivileged patients and to be the voice for the voiceless, emphasizing that it is our responsibility to give life to those without a voice.

Reflecting on the event, Maheka Mirpuri said, “We are truly honoured to have Karan Johar join us for the second consecutive year in support of the M-Can Foundation and Tata Memorial Hospital. Those who know Karan know that he has a big heart; he has been tremendously helpful for the M-Can foundation by hosting the auction beautifully, and his personal connection to the cause makes it even more impactful. This cause is very dear to me, having lost family members to cancer. I feel forever indebted and consider myself a mere medium to help those in need of cancer treatment.”

Regarding the work done by the MCAN foundation, Maheka added, “This year, the foundation has raised 2.25 CR, which we hope will facilitate treatment for many underprivileged patients. I am really grateful for all my friends who have generously donated year after year for this cause. I remain committed to this cause with the support of everyone who has helped me.”

The event also featured Maheka showcasing her 'Modern Maharani' collection, with her jewellery partner Aulerth adding a special touch to the fashion show. The collection received a phenomenal response from the audience.

Other notable attendees who came to support Maheka’s event included Sunil Gavaskar, Urmila Matondkar, Laila Khan, Zarine Khan, Malika and Zayed Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Bhagyashree Dassani and son Abhimanyu, Poonam Dhillon, Queenie Singh, Madhoo Shah, Aamir Ali, Suchitra Pillai, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and more. It was a night full of selfless dedication and a collective effort to help those in need.