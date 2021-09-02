हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidharth Shukla

Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit to Shehnaaz Gill: Celebs Sidharth Shukla worked with recently!

Sidharth Shukla was rushed to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning but was declared dead on arrival. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Popular actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden death at the age of 40 due to cardiac arrest on Thursday (September 2) has plunged Twitter into deep mourning. Sidharth became immensely popular after he won the 13th edition of Bigg Boss in 2019. "Gone too soon Sidharth, you shall be missed. Condolences to the family. RIP," superstar Salman Khan tweeted, expressing his shock at his death. 

Here are some of the stars with whom Shukla recently worked in recent times: 

Karan Johar:

Siddharth Shukla gave a stunning filmy performance on the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. The actor, dressed as a policeman, delivered a solid and typical Bollywood masala item number, dynamically grooved to the beats of several hit songs. His performance on the show left host Karan Johar highly impressed, who couldn't stop himself raving about him. 

Madhuri Dixit:

Sidharth Shukla also had the opportunity of waltzing with Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit, on a romantic number. The actor did not fail to charm Madhuri Dixit by impersonating Shah Rukh Khan on the show. 

Shehnaaz Gill:

Sidharth Shukla's last appearance on-screen on a few reality shows, including 'Dance Deewane 3' and 'Bigg Boss OTT' Sunday ka Vaar episode, hosted by Karan Johar, where he and Shehnaaz Gill promoted a docu-film titled 'Silsila SidNaaz Ka'. The pair is known for their amazing chemistry in the town ever since they appeared together on the show. Their fans, Sidnaaz, as they fondly call themselves, wait for a chance to watch them together on screen. 

Sidharth, who reportedly passed away on Thursday morning, is survived by his mother and two sisters. "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Hospital official told PTI.

Many top Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani have mourned his untimely death.

