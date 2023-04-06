KJo Makes Harsh Remark On Anushka's Career In Viral Video, Apurva Asrani, Vivek Agnihotri Slam The Filmmaker

New Delhi: It's one of those days when producer-entrepreneur Karan Johar receives flak on the Internet. Writer-editor Apurva Asrani, who is known for his work in 'Aligarh', and 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri have slammed KJo over something that he said in past.

An old video of KJo telling Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma that he wanted to "murder her career" has surfaced online and the Netizens including Apurva and Vivek are not pleased, to put it mildly.

In 2016, Karan said at an event that he asked Aditya Chopra to not cast Anushka in 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'.

Sharing the same video on his Twitter, Apurva Asrani tweeted on Thursday: "'I totally wanted to murder Anushka Sharma's career' - Karan Johar confesses to Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra in 2016. Said in jest, I'm sure, but still a worthy point in the raging insider-outsider debate."

'I totally wanted to murder Anushka Sharma's career' - Karan Johar confesses to Rajeev Masand & Anupama Chopra in 2016. Said in jest, I'm sure, but still a worthy point in the raging insider-outsider debate. pic.twitter.com/8JNLp8Kyud — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) April 6, 2023

Vivek, who took notice of the tweet, shared it on his feed adding his opinion to the same as he wrote: "Someone's only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it's because of some people's dirty 'backroom' politics against talented outsiders."

The video in question is from the 18th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2016. Karan attended the event with his 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actresses Anushka and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the promotion of the film which is known for his chartbuster music.

Speaking to Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra, KJo had said: "I completely wanted to murder Anushka Sharma's career because when Aditya Chopra showed me her picture, I was like ano no, you no need to sign Anushka Sharma. There was another lead actor whom I wanted Adi to sign."