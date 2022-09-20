Karan Johar makes Sara Ali Khan awkward, asks, ‘Kaun banega Sara ka shauhar?’- Watch

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar were papped together while coming out of the Mumbai airport. While being surrounded by the paparazzi, Karan joked that people sould listen to Sara’s poetry (since she frequently posts such stuff pon her social media handles). "Sara ki shayari sunni chahiye aapko (You should listen to Sara's poetry)." When the people surrounding them insisted that she says something, Sara became a bit awkward and shook her head. Karan again said, "Sara ki sara tumhari (Sara is all yours)."

To this, Sara started laughing and said, "In front of Karan Johar, Sara's shayari (poetry) is over." Karan again added, "Aur kaun banega Sara ka shauhar (Who will be Sara's husband)?" This made her quite embarrased and she said, "I love it. I can't believe you said this." Then they hugged each other and said bye to each other.

Fans also went into the comments section and shared their excitement. ‘So chaotic sara,’ commented one user with laughing emojis. “Sara, shayari and shauhar,” added another user.

While Karan was wearing a grey outfit along with a shiny silver bag, Sara was wearing green which she paired up with a ‘Kitkat’ bag.

Watch the video here -

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in ‘Atrangi Re’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kedarnath’. Karan Johar, on the other hand, has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming directorial ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.