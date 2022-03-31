Karan Johar mercilessly trolled for promoting 'elite matrimonial' site, netizens call it 'offensive concept'!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar was brutally roasted for promoting a matrimonial platform recently. He took to social media and shared the video teaser of him talking about a new concept matrimonial site where IIT-IIMs and other top 15 colleges alumni can connect.

Karan Johar wrote in the caption: A matrimonial platform like no other - IITIIMShaadi.com! And I'm super excited to see some 'real' love come to life, not just reel! If you are looking for your life partner, https://www.iitiimshaadi.com/ should be your go-to site. They invite alumni of the top 10-15 colleges from all fields to register and find a match amongst each other! @iitiimshaadi__ puts it well - Alma Mater Matters #iitiimshaadi #ad

The advertisement got netizens furious and he got to be at the centre of their anger. Some felt the whole concept offensive whereas other called out KJo for being the 'brand manager for elitism'.

In the clipping, Karan said, "Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai. Aur shaadi bhi ek hi baar karte hai. Isliye, bahot zaruri hai ki life partner ka decision humara correct ho. Aur yeh aasan nahi hai, especially for highly-educated. Kyunki agar aap highly educated ho toh aap age, caste, height, vagera dekhne se pehle, ek partner me mental compatibility dhundte ho."