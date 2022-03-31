हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Johar trolled

Karan Johar mercilessly trolled for promoting 'elite matrimonial' site, netizens call it 'offensive concept'!

Karan Johar in new controversy: The advertisement got netizens furious and he got to be at the centre of their anger. 

Karan Johar mercilessly trolled for promoting &#039;elite matrimonial&#039; site, netizens call it &#039;offensive concept&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar was brutally roasted for promoting a matrimonial platform recently. He took to social media and shared the video teaser of him talking about a new concept matrimonial site where IIT-IIMs and other top 15 colleges alumni can connect. 

Karan Johar wrote in the caption: A matrimonial platform like no other - IITIIMShaadi.com! And I'm super excited to see some 'real' love come to life, not just reel! If you are looking for your life partner, https://www.iitiimshaadi.com/ should be your go-to site. They invite alumni of the top 10-15 colleges from all fields to register and find a match amongst each other! @iitiimshaadi__ puts it well - Alma Mater Matters #iitiimshaadi #ad

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The advertisement got netizens furious and he got to be at the centre of their anger. Some felt the whole concept offensive whereas other called out KJo for being the 'brand manager for elitism'. 

In the clipping, Karan said, "Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai. Aur shaadi bhi ek hi baar karte hai. Isliye, bahot zaruri hai ki life partner ka decision humara correct ho. Aur yeh aasan nahi hai, especially for highly-educated. Kyunki agar aap highly educated ho toh aap age, caste, height, vagera dekhne se pehle, ek partner me mental compatibility dhundte ho."

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karan Johar trolledmatrimonial adIITIIMSHAADI.COMKaran JoharKJokaran johar ad
Next
Story

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slapping Chris Rock, Amy Schumer is ‘still traumatized’

Must Watch

PT2M59S

Zee Top 10: Birbhum violence: PM Modi to meet BJP MPs