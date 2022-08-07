NewsLifestylePeople
FARAH KHAN

Karan Johar mocks Farah Khan's fashion choices, filmmaker hits back with sassy reply!

Ahead of Friendships Day this year, Karan took to his Instagram to share a video giving us a glimpse of how brutal they are to each other.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 12:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Karan Johar and Farah Khan have been friends for years now.
  • They share a very special bond and it is shown on their social media quite often.

New Delhi: Karan Johar and Farah Khan have been friends for years now. They share a very special bond and it is shown on their social media quite often. 

Ahead of Friendships Day this year, Karan took to his Instagram to share a video giving us a glimpse of how brutal they are to each other. In the video, KJo mocks Farah's sense of fashion and calls her a 'stop sign' for wearing all red. In the caption, he wrote, "The rapid fire you never knew you needed !!! #karah Video credit- @varundvn."

He even mocks her neckpiece, and says that it looks like a medal, adding that she can't be getting it for her fashion! The filmmaker was quick to respond, said, "No, it's for being friends with you for 25 years!"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Next, Farah picked on Karan's shirt that had faces made on it and says, "Oh my god your shirt. So many faces. You multi-faced. One for successful people, one for not so successful. Is that right?" 

KJo then replied, "I am not partial Farah, please. Otherwise, I won't be talking to you."

Fans have flooded the comment section with many laughing emojis. One person wrote, "Come on already! Just start the YouTube channel. I need longer videos! Y'all are too hilarious, dynamic-duo." Another one commented, "Bring her to Koffee with Karan." Even celeb pals like Kajol and Twinkle Khanna dropped comments on the video.

Karan and Farah have worked together in the upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt after many years. They had last worked together in 'Student Of The Year', which marked the debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood.

