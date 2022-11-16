Karan Johar opens up on being body-shamed in the past, says, ‘I still look all around me when...’

New Delhi: Karan Johar is one of the most successful filmmakers in Bollywood, however, he has dealt with a lot of issues related to his body, relationships etc. Recently, during a chat with his friend Twinkle Khanna, Karan opened up on how he has been body shamed in the past and revealed that it is the reason why he doesn’t wear tight-fitted clothes. He said that his physique just doesn't allow tight-fitted clothes.

Speaking on Tweak India, Karan said, “I haven’t still accepted it, that is why I have a big problem with fitted clothes because even if there’s a small roll, my mind will immediately go to that. I still look all around me when I enter the room. Now I have made it a thing where I wear these oversized clothes, but I actually can’t bear any tight thing, a t-shirt, shirt bothers me to no end. I don’t believe I have a waist line or physique for it.”

He then also talked about how fashion and dramatic outfits make him feel good about himself. The director also recalled being called pansy in school and college. “That’s where the fashion and bling came in, to make me feel good about myself. When I am changing my t-shirt, I am still worried, like who is looking. More than the weight, the word pansy bothered me, that was not my identity and that was what it had become,” he added.

“That wasn’t my identity you know and that’s what it had become. When I entered college from school, I realised I had to wear ‘manly clothes.’ I cannot wear stuff that I want to wear. I’ll wear check shirts, jeans and sneakers so that I can fit in. I hope and pray that kids today don’t ever have to go through what we went through at that time. I hope parents are more understanding,” Karan further added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan will be returning to the director’s chair with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ which will release on April 28 2023. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.