Late Shri Suraj Prakash Malhotra

Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt and others attend Manish Malhotra's father's prayer meet - Photos

As soon as the news broke, B-Town friends of the popular fashion designer rushed to his residence and offered their condolences to the family. 

Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt and others attend Manish Malhotra's father's prayer meet - Photos
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's father late Shri Suraj Prakash Malhotra breathed his last on Monday morning (November 18, 2019). As soon as the news broke, B-Town friends of the popular fashion designer rushed to his residence and offered their condolences to the family. 

Many of them also attended the funeral and last rites of his father. On Tuesday, a prayer meet was held in Santa Cruz, Mumbai where industry friends and colleagues arrived to pray for the departed soul and extend their condolences to the family in this hour of grief. 

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Actress Raveena Tandon and husband Anil Thadani, filmmaker David Dhawan, Urmila Matondkar were the first ones to arrive at the prayer meet. Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha with mother Poonam Sinha, Neelam with husband Samir Soni, Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Tacker, Aamir Ali, Kriti Sanon amongst various others came for the prayer meet. 

Manish also took to Instagram and shared a picture of his father from the prayer meet. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

Manish's father was in his early 90s. 

May his soul rest in peace!

 

