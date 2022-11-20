topStoriesenglish
Karan Johar shares cute PIC with his ‘friend forever’ Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh says THIS

Karan Johar shared a picture with Zoya Akhtar on Instagram and called her his 'friend forever'. In the image, Karan is seen hugging Zoya tightly from behind.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 08:28 AM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar are childhood friends. On Sunday, Karan took to Instagram and shared a picture with his "friend forever" Zoya. In the image, Karan is seen hugging Zoya tightly from behind. "My friend forever! #grewuptogether #favouritefilmmaker ..love you," Karan captioned the image. 

Actor Ranveer Singh took to the comments section and wrote, “Loves!” along with a heart emoji. Fans of the filmmakers could not keep their calm as they both of them together and started showering their love in the comments section. “Dynamic duo,” commented one user. “Gorgeous and handsome,” added another user. 

Karan is late filmmaker Yash Johar`s son while Zoya is veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar`s daughter. Speaking of their upcoming projects, Karan Johar is coming up with his directorial `Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani`, which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The film is scheduled to release on April 28, 2023. The film marks Karan’s return to the director’s chair after ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ released in 2016. 

On the other hand, Zoya Akhtar is all set to make you nostalgic with her "Archies" version. The Archies is touted to present a fresh take on the iconic gang of The Archies and promises to match the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the 60s. It stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina. It is backed by Tiger Baby, Graphic India and Archie Comics and will release next year.  

