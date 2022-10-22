Karan Johar shares priceless PIC with Kajol, calls her 'family'

Mumbai: Multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who is set to host the `Weekend Ka Vaar` episode of reality television show `Bigg Boss 16`, recently had a blast during a Diwali party where he was seen in the company of his friends, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra and Bollywood actress Kajol.

Taking to the story section of his Instagram, Karan reposted a picture shared by Manish where he can be seen sharing the frame with Kajol and Manish. The `My Name Is Khan` filmmaker went on to call Kajol and Manish as his family.

KJo wrote on the picture: "Friends and family". Here is the picture shared by the filmmaker:

Both Manish and Kajol have been long-time associates of KJo having worked with him in most of his directorials. Kajol and Karan are childhood friends. However, their friendship hit a rough patch back in 2016 when self-proclaimed critic Kamal R. Khan claimed that Karan paid him Rs 25 lacs to trash `Shivaay` which was clashing with KJo`s `Ae Dil Hai Mushkil` at the time.

The tweet was shared by Ajay and re-tweeted by Kajol. This did not go down well with Karan Johar.

Karan mentioned the incident in his biography `An Unsuitable Boy` as he wrote: "I wouldnt like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she has killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty-five years. I don`t think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her any more. I`ve been told by my friends that it`s still my hurt talking but I`m so indifferent to the situation now, what with everything that transpired."

He further mentioned: "There was still a bit of me that wished we would get back to what we had, but that one-word tweet that she put out was the most humiliating thing she could have done for a person who loved her deeply. That broke me. Once it broke me, it angered me and then I went into indifference."

But, things soon got normal between the two and they are now back to being BFFs that B-town admires.