ROCKY AUR RANI KI PREM KAHANI

Karan Johar Slammed For 'Disrespecting' Rabindranath Tagore in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' Trailer

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Trailer: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt play leads in the movie.

Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 01:37 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has faced severe criticism after the unveiling of the trailer of his upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Karan has received backlash over "disrespecting" Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in one of the sequences of the trailer of his upcoming film.

In the trailer when Ranveer's character Rocky comes over to Alia Bhatt's character Rani’s house for a three-month stay as per arrangement, he comes across a portrait of Rabindranath Tagore, whom he shockingly identifies as Rani's grandfather. 

Further, the joke cracked on Rabindranath Tagore didn't impress Bengalis. Many on social media slammed Karan Johar for "disrespecting" Rabindranath Tagore. 

A user wrote: "Though the trailer is fun, but flabbergasted by this frame. Not in good taste."

One said: "Maybe he thought just showing lavish sets, rich clothes will be more than enough for the audience."

One slammed Karan for the "stereotypical" way of showing Bengalis and Punjabis. 

"So Bollywood is never going to learn from the past. How can you mock Rabindranath Tagore! Disrespecting a man of his stature is highly unacceptable."

 

