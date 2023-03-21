Karan Johar Stopped At Mumbai Airport After He Rushes To Enter Without Showing ID, 'Angry' Netizens React

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar was stopped at the Mumbai airport as he tried to enter without showing the required documents. On Tuesday, KJo was snapped at the airport, while the paps were busy clicking him, the filmmaker rushed into the airport without showing the ticket and ID. The officials at the airport immediately stopped him at the gate. The video of the filmmaker being stopped at the airport is going viral and netizens are unhappy with him.

Later, he presented his papers and received a go-ahead from the officer. Paparazzo has shared the video on social media and netizens have flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. One commented, "These people feel so entitled that they think there’s no need to show documents or follow the rules! Hadd hai." Another one wrote, "He was so busy doing the airport catwalk that he forgot to show his papers to the security guy!" "Who is he to walk in airport without showing ID?" asked another.

On the work front, Karan Johar is back as a director with Alia Batt, Ranveer Singh starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.' It also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal parts.

Karan is an active social media user, he often drops pictures and videos of himself with his mother, kids as well as celebrities. The director-producer has about 15 million followers on leading social media handle.