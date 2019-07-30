close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Johar

Karan Johar to hoist Indian flag at Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne

Honoured to hoist the Indian flag in Melbourne, Karan Johar said, "I'm looking forward to be celebrating Indian Independence Day in one of the world's most vibrant multicultural cities, Melbourne."

Karan Johar to hoist Indian flag at Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar will hoist the Indian flag at the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne (IFFM 2019), which is all set to start from August 8 to 17.

The flag hoisting ceremony will take place in the presence of thousands of Indian-Australians and people from the subcontinent diaspora on August 11, read a statement.

Honoured to hoist the Indian flag in Melbourne, Karan said: "I'm looking forward to be celebrating Indian Independence Day in one of the world's most vibrant multicultural cities, Melbourne. 

"The sense of community and unity centres around the pride of our flag and the celebration of India's independence is something I'm looking forward to. It's truly an honour for me to be the one this year to hoist our tricolour at the landmark in Melbourne."

Karan's first directorial film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" will also be screened at IFFM.

Tags:
Karan JoharIndian Film festival of MelbourneIFFM
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan's 'surprise visit' to Aahana Kumra and Viineet Kumar Singh's 'Betaal' set

Must Watch

PT17M53S

Top 100: Watch top news headlines of the day