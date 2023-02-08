topStoriesenglish2570832
NewsLifestylePeople
SIDHARTH MALHOTRA

Karan Johar to Ram Charan: Celebrities Congratulate Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Soon after the newly married couple shared their dreamy wedding pictures, several Indian celebs took to their social media accounts and congratulated the newly married couple. 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 07:48 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on Tuesday at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.
  • Soon after the newly married couple shared their dreamy wedding pictures, several Indian celebs took to their social media accounts and congratulated the newly married couple.

Trending Photos

Karan Johar to Ram Charan: Celebrities Congratulate Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

New Delhi: Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on Tuesday at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth and Kiara shared the first pictures of their wedding in which they look like a regal couple."Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai" We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," Sidharth captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Soon after the newly married couple shared their dreamy wedding pictures, several Indian celebs took to their social media accounts and congratulated the newly married couple. Ace filmmaker Karan Johar penned down a heartfelt note and wrote, "I met him a decade and a half ago.... Silent, strong and still so sensitive.... I met her many years after... silent, strong and so sensitive in equal measure...Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together.... Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family...As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse...felt the energy... I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid.... I love you Ki.... May today be your forever...."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

`RRR` actor Ram Charan wrote, "Mach made in Heaven. Congratulations."Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Congratulationsssss u two may this be the beginning of forever wala love...good bless."

Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "Love and blessings to Mr and Mrs Malhotra." 

Student of the Year stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan also congratulated the newlywed couple.

Ananya Panday wrote, "Cuties!!! Finally so much love Here's to infinity and beyond"

Sidharth's 'Mission Majnu' co-star Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram story and congratulated the couple.

The couple got married as per Hindu traditions with band baaja and baraat. The Famous `Jea` wedding band from Delhi arrived at the venue on Tuesday. Sidharth made his royal entry at the wedding on the traditional `ghodi`.

Earlier in the day, several visuals from the wedding venue went viral in which some men in traditional pink outfits were seen holding floral `chhatris` (umbrellas decorated with flowers).

Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Mira Rajput Kapoor were among the celebrities present at Sid-Kiara`s wedding.

Live Tv

Sidharth MalhotraKiara AdvaniSidharth KiaraKiara Sidharth wedding photosKaran Johar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?