Right now the biggest fights in Mumbai are happening over Coldplay's tickets. The singing sensation will be arriving in Mumbai for three days for its concert and the fans are going berserk to get the tickets. Sadly, many haven't managed to get the tickets and are cribbing about it on the internet. Surprisingly even Bollywood celebs haven't managed to get the tickets, hard to believe? But true. Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his disappointment over not getting the tickets and took a jibe at his privilege.

Sharing his grief over never t getting the Coldplay tickets, Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and wrote," Dear privilege, I love that Coldplay and the mini Kelly always keep you grounded... you can't get everything you want my darling... Lots of love... Frugal."

Karan wrote this post after the tickets for a new show on January 21 went live at 2 pm. Coldplay on his X account shared the news of a new show due to high demand and now sadly even that's booked," Due to phenomenal demand, a third Mumbai date has been added at DY Patil Stadium for 21 January 2025. Tickets on sale at 2 PM IST today".

As per reports the Book My Show website crashed on Sunday as it opened for the sale of the singer's concert.