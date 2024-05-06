Karan Johar Unhappy With Comedian Mimicking Him In 'Exceptionally Poor Taste'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar recently expressed his disappointment over a comedy show's portrayal of him, deeming it to be in poor taste. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director took to Instagram Stories to vent his frustration.

In his Instagram post, Johar recounted an unsettling experience while watching television with his mother. He came across a promo of a reality comedy show on a "supposedly respectable channel," where a comedian was mimicking him in what he described as "exceptionally poor taste."

Johar further lamented, stating, "I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in... this doesn't even anger me it just makes me sad!"

This incident sheds light on the growing trend of public figures facing mockery and ridicule in the name of entertainment.

Earlier this month, Johar took to his Instagram stories to share a post advising his fans to embrace the reality that not everyone will like them, emphasizing the importance of self-acceptance. Additionally, he shared another post speculating on the current trends in Bollywood and the types of movies being produced, urging filmmakers to prioritize creativity and conviction over fleeting trends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to come up with the upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

The film is slated to premiere on May 31.