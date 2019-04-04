Karan Johar unveils his wax figure in Singapore

Singapore: Filmmaker Karan Johar was surrounded by the love of his family and friends as he unveiled his wax figure here on Thursday. Sharing the photographs of his waxed doppelganger on Instagram, Karan wrote: "Waxed at Singapore Madame Tussauds."

The 46-year-old director was accompanied by his mother Hiroo Johar on the occasion. "What fun with my mom and my family...and my surprise from friends who are too shy to be named," he added.

The official Twitter handle of his production house, Dharma Productions, too shared photos of the filmmaker with the figure, claiming he has become the first Indian filmmaker to "make his mark at Madame Tussauds".

Karan's wax figure is inspired by the filmmaker's signature seflie pose, and is dressed in a printed blazer.

His friends from the film fraternity sent in good wishes for him.

Kajol posted a photograph of herself with Karan on Instagram and wrote: "With the real thing ... Congrats. Waxed and how."

Director-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder commented: "Congratulations Karu. It's actually smiling".

Actress Malaika Arora called Karan's figure "double trouble".

Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rohit Shetty and Manisha Koirala among others congratulated Karan on social media.

At Madame Tussauds museum here, Karan also took a moment to pose alongside his "Student Of The Year" actor Varun Dhawan's wax figure.

Karan, known for directing friendship and love based films like "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" and "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna", is riding high on success as a producer now.

'Kesari', which is backed by Karan, has grossed over Rs 100 crore so far, and now he is coming up with multi-starrer epic drama "Kalank", as well as a fantasy adventure trilogy "Brahmastra".