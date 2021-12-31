Karan Johar urges Delhi govt to allow cinemas to operate, says 'cinemas are safe'

NEW DELHI: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has urged the Delhi government to allow cinemas to operate following the latter's decision to declare a 'yellow alert' in the national capital amid latest spike in COVID-19 cases. Under the latest alert issued by the Arvind Kejriwal-run government, schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms will remain shut in the state, among other curbs.

Reacting to this, Karan Johar on Thursday took to Twitter and requested the Delhi government to allow cinema halls to continue functioning. "We urge the Delhi government to allow cinemas to operate. Cinemas are equipped with better ability to ensure a hygienic environment while maintaining social distancing norms as compared to other out-of-home settings. @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @OfficeOfDyCM #cinemasaresafe," he tweeted.

Following the Delhi government's declaration, the makers of Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey' pushed the release date of the film further from December 31. The Multiplex Association of India issued a statement elaborating on what the shutting of cinema halls yet again could mean for the movie business.

Opposing this decision of the Delhi government, the Multiplex Association of India (MIA) on Thursday met Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia to express their concern. "Our business has been affected since March 2020. Our concern was GRAP which triggered the closure of the cinema. We told him (Sisodia) that their criteria are extremely harsh and slightly impractical because if you look at the same criteria, 90 percent of the Delhi will be closed in the next few days," MIA President Kamal Gianchandani told ANI after the meeting.

He said, "Following this criterion, all the business will be shut in coming days. The Cinema industry is being treated unfairly. We have always demonstrated safety. We got beyond the line of safety protocol decided by the government.

Speaking of Karan Johar, he is returning back to direction after 5 years with the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Preity Zinta, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released worldwide on 10 February 2023. Some of the upcoming films which he is producing are 'Gehraiyaan', 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', 'Govinda Naam Mera', 'Liger', 'Brahmastra', 'Yodha' and 'Dono Mile Iss Tarah'.