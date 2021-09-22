हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Johar

Karan Johar, Viacom 18 join hands to back four films

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar has joined hands with production studio Viacom 18 to produce four major Bollywood films of the year.

Karan Johar, Viacom 18 join hands to back four films
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Ace filmmaker Karan Johar has joined hands with production studio Viacom 18 to produce four major Bollywood films of the year.

Reportedly, Karan's Dharma Production and Viacom 18 studios will collaborate on producing films such as his upcoming directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in lead, Shakun Batra's untitled next starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi; Shashank Khaitan's upcoming movie 'Mr Lele' starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Indian movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed about the same through his Twitter handle.

"BIGGG DEVELOPMENT... KARAN JOHAR - VIACOM18 JOIN HANDS FOR FOUR FILMS... #Viacom18 Studios and #KaranJohar's #Dharma Productions partner for four films... #KaranJohar directorial #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani [#Dharmendra, #JayaBachchan, #ShabanaAzmi, #RanveerSingh, #AliaBhatt]," his tweet read.

 

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', starring actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi has been penned by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.

The movie, which is being directed by Karan Johar, will be coming out in 2022.

On the other hand, based in North India, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The romantic drama stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, alongside YouTuber Prajakta Koli and TV show host Manish Paul.

The third film to be backed by KJo and Viacom 18 is Shakun Batra's untitled directorial which was announced in December 2019 and went on floors in 2020. The film which is yet to be titled is co-produced by KJo and Apoorva Mehta. It stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

Shashank Khaitan's next film 'Mr Lele' that will star Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in lead roles will also be backed by Karan and Viacom 18. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were the first choices for lead roles. The film's cast was later revamped.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karan JoharViacom 18production studioTaran AdarshTrade AnalystDharma ProductionRocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan holds tricolour, poses next to Indian Army jawans in Kashmir

Must Watch

PT2M50S

DNA: In the Global Covid Summit, PM Modi emphasizes on mutual recognition of vaccine certificates