topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
KARAN JOHAR

Karan Johar wants Ranveer Singh to play lead in his biopic

During the Roposo live show, Karan Johar also revealed that even though he is called KJo, he dislikes the nickname and would like people to call him Karan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 05:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Karan Johar wants Ranveer Singh to play lead in his biopic

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar has adorned several hats throughout his career and is one of the most popular Indian celebrities of all time. Be it his spicy anecdotes or his fashion statements, he is always in the limelight and making headlines. His latest revelations during a live show called Red Carpet Premiere on Roposo, a creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, cannot be missed! 
 
On the Roposo live show hosted by popular live streamer Dheeraj Juneja, when he was asked who would he want as the lead actor in his biopic, without taking a pause Karan mentioned, “Ranveer Singh! He is like a chameleon, and he will do it best.” When he was asked about a part of his life that he wants for sure in his biopic, Karan added, “My childhood, I had a wonderful childhood; my parents were so good to me and taught me the most amazing life lessons. However, it was also a little bumpy as I was an unusual kid and there were a few emotions that I festered as a kid. I was also different compared to the others, so I had to pay the price for it. It was a tough, but also a very energizing time because when I look back, I feel like I learnt a lot in that phase.” 
 
During the Roposo live show, Karan also revealed that even though he is called KJo, he dislikes the nickname and would like people to call him Karan. He also revealed that he would like to like to have international stars Ellen DeGeneres and Meryl Streep as guests on his talk show someday, amongst several other exciting confessions.

Live Tv

Karan JoharRanveer SinghKJoKaran Johar biopic

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend
DNA Video
DNA: Al Qaeda scared of 'terrorist free Kashmir'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?