हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Johar

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to be fined for littering Goan village, will get notice soon: State Minister Michael Lobo

This comes a day after Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday uploaded photos of the littered garbage bags. 

Karan Johar&#039;s Dharma Productions to be fined for littering Goan village, will get notice soon: State Minister Michael Lobo

Panaji: Goa Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo on Wednesday said that Dharma Productions will get a notice for a fine from the Goa Waste Management office after reports claimed the production crew has allegedly littered a Goan beach village last week during their shoot. 

Speaking to ANI, Lobo said, "Dharma Productions will get a notice for a fine from the Goa Waste Management office. Goa is a beautiful state and people come here for shooting films. Everyone is welcome to come and shoot but take your trash away and don`t leave it here." They have still not apologized yet," he added.

"Whatever fine they have to pay, directions will be issued by our office. Minimum or maximum fine we will put," he said."In some media, it got published that in the village where we were shooting we left garbage. This is not correct, someone wants to defame us. Our priority is to keep the place of shooting clean," Goa-based line producer Dilip Borkar, who had been hired by the Karan Johar production firm told ANI. 

Borkar said, "On a Sunday the garbage was not picked so in the meantime someone clicked the photo and made it viral. We then immediately remove the garbage. Some people went to a dumping ground and clicked photos from there and said that those shooting have left this garbage. For what reason they did that we do not know."

"Dharma Productions has got nothing to do with it. I am their representative here so the responsibility is on me that how things are to be done here. I will speak to my lawyers regarding this and take legal action," he added. 

This comes a day after Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday uploaded photos of the littered garbage bags. 

"Movie industry is not a virus just for the moral fibre n culture of this nation but it has become very destructive and harmful for the environment also, @PrakashJavdekar ji @moefcc see this disgusting,filthy,irresponsible behaviour by so called big production houses, pls help Folded hands," Ranaut said in her tweet. 

 

Tags:
Karan JoharDharma ProductionsGoaMinister Michael LoboKangana Ranaut
Next
Story

Jaan Kumar Sanu controversy: After apology over Marathi language remark, Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik says 'shown them their place'

  • 80,40,203Confirmed
  • 1,20,527Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,44,00,318Confirmed
  • 11,73,270Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT44S

Delhi's AQI touched 311, Noida's air quality index is 332