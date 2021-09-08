Karan Johar's love for camera comes from late father Yash Johar, says 'he was an avid photographer!

New Delhi: Filmmaker-TV host, Karan Johar is a brand name in itself. Dharma productions, started by his late legendary father Yash Johar, has touched new milestone under KJo's aegis. The popular director is now all set to launch – ‘Your Lens’ - which will provide a platform for its fans; where they can share their best pictures.

It will give fans an opportunity to get featured across National Geographic platforms. With a campaign thought of ‘What moved you today', Your Lens aims to encourage photographers and enthusiasts to share the most precious captures that have emotionally moved them and touched their hearts.

“I love being behind the camera because you are a creator of your own universe,” said Karan Johar for teaming up with National Geographic for its brand new property called Your Lens.

But where did he develop this love for camera? “My father was an avid photographer, a lesser-known fact that he began his journey as a photographer in the entertainment industry. He left his home in Delhi, came to Mumbai and began his journey as a still photographer. So, the very first relationship that I built with the camera was with my father. And now many years later with this association with National Geographic, I feel like I should pursue this relationship with the camera further," said Karan Johar.