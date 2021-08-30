Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar undergoes knee replacement surgery, thanks everyone for wishes!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss OTT, has shared a picture of her mother Hiroo Johar who recently underwent knee replacement surgery.

Sharing the picture of his mother on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “My Mother … My super hero! She has had two massive surgeries in the lockdown…. In the past 8 months… Her Spinal Fusion Surgery (the brilliance of DR BHOJRAJ) and her right knee replacement ( the Genius of DR MANIAR ) She endured both surgeries with her indomitable spirit and a sense of humour…. She is nearly 79 but has the spirit and zest for life as a millennial does! I am so so proud of her …. I love you so much Mama! Your babies are waiting at a home with a cake and a song!”

In the video Karan’s mother can be seen heading towards home after having successful surgery and was on a wheelchair. She also thanked the doctors for taking good care of her at a hospital.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is busy helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.