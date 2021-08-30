हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karan Johar

Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar undergoes knee replacement surgery, thanks everyone for wishes!

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss OTT, has shared a picture of her mother Hiroo Johar who recently underwent knee replacement surgery.

Karan Johar&#039;s mother Hiroo Johar undergoes knee replacement surgery, thanks everyone for wishes!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss OTT, has shared a picture of her mother Hiroo Johar who recently underwent knee replacement surgery.

Sharing the picture of his mother on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “My Mother … My super hero! She has had two massive surgeries in the lockdown…. In the past 8 months… Her Spinal Fusion Surgery (the brilliance of DR BHOJRAJ) and her right knee replacement ( the Genius of DR MANIAR ) She endured both surgeries with her indomitable spirit and a sense of humour…. She is nearly 79 but has the spirit and zest for life as a millennial does! I am so so proud of her …. I love you so much Mama! Your babies are waiting at a home with a cake and a song!”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In the video Karan’s mother can be seen heading towards home after having successful surgery and was on a wheelchair. She also thanked the doctors for taking good care of her at a hospital. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is busy helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

