Karan Johar's witty reply to troll for joking about his sexuality

Mumbai: Karan Johar has given a sarcastic reply to a social media troll, who made a comment about the filmmaker's sexuality.

In a now-deleted tweet, the troll on Sunday wrote to Karan saying: "Karan Johar ke life pe ek movie banani chahiye. Karan Johar: the gay."

Karan re-tweeted it and replied: "You absolutely original genius! Where have you been hiding all this while? Thank you for existing and emerging as the most prolific voice on Twitter today."

On the work front, Karan is awaiting the release of his upcoming production "Brahmastra" starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.