Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash flaunt steamy chemistry in ‘Rula Deti Hai’ song - Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 couple Karan Kundrra and season winner Tejasswi Prakash's maiden music video 'Rula Deti Hai' is out and fans are already trending it. The song is about heartbreak and how the lead couple, who was once in love is no longer together now.

Karan and Tejasswi's steaming chemistry is enough forTejRan fans to drool over the song. ‘Rula Deti Hai’ has been sung by Yasser Desai and was shared on Desi Music Factory’s official YouTube channel.

Karan Kundrra and Tejassi shared the song on their Instagram handle. Karan captioned the post reading: #Ruladetihai is always gonna be a very very special song to me & so close to our hearts I really want you guys to watch it, feel the emotions & we will be waiting for all your feedback Thank you for all the love, beyond grateful and blessed #Desimusicfactory #KaranKundrra #TejasswiPrakash #anshulgarg #raghavsharma

He also dropped another post online thanking fans for their amazing response.

Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Karan on the other hand has joined Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp as a new jailer.