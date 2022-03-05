हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash flaunt steamy chemistry in ‘Rula Deti Hai’ song - Watch

Karan and Tejasswi's steaming chemistry is enough forTejRan fans to drool over the song. 

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash flaunt steamy chemistry in ‘Rula Deti Hai’ song - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Song still

New Delhi:  Bigg Boss 15 couple Karan Kundrra and season winner Tejasswi Prakash's maiden music video 'Rula Deti Hai' is out and fans are already trending it. The song is about heartbreak and how the lead couple, who was once in love is no longer together now. 

Karan and Tejasswi's steaming chemistry is enough forTejRan fans to drool over the song. ‘Rula Deti Hai’ has been sung by Yasser Desai and was shared on Desi Music Factory’s official YouTube channel. 

Karan Kundrra and Tejassi shared the song on their Instagram handle. Karan captioned the post reading: #Ruladetihai is always gonna be a very very special song to me & so close to our hearts I really want you guys to watch it, feel the emotions & we will be waiting for all your feedback Thank you for all the love, beyond grateful and blessed #Desimusicfactory #KaranKundrra #TejasswiPrakash #anshulgarg #raghavsharma

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

He also dropped another post online thanking fans for their amazing response. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Karan on the other hand has joined Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp as a new jailer.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karan KundrraTejasswi PrakashRula Deti Hai songTejRan
Next
Story

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to her viral wedding pic with Salman Khan, calls it 'dumb'!

Must Watch

PT7M21S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Today is the tenth day of the Russia-Ukraine war, see the big news related to the war