Karan Kundrra

While Karan Kundrra and Teja are growing closer inside the house, several shocking reports of the MTV regular dating his former co-star Yogita Bihani made waves outside.

Karan Kundrra DATING former co-star Yogita Bihani? His close friend reacts online
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The current season of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, has a few contestants riding high on the popularity charts and TV actor Karan Kundrra is one such star. At present, his growing fondness for fellow contestant Tejasswi Prakash has resulted in fans calling them TejRan, which is a trending hashtag on social media sites these days.

While Karan and Teja are growing closer inside the house, several shocking reports of the MTV regular dating his former co-star Yogita Bihani made waves outside. Reacting to these rumours, Karan Kundrra's close friend Roshni has cleared the air about the relationship status. 

Just to clear the air Karan is very vocal about his relationships and she is just a really good friend. It’s technically no one’s business but to bring someone else’s name in the picture is wrong. Please be kind.

Please continuing trending because Bigg Boss has many more things and tasks coming up! Focus on trends not silly rumors. BB15 SHER KARAN

I’m sorry I had to make this announcement but do know his mom and dad and family are watching so please respect that. They are not on social much and it’s upsetting. The family only believes in spreading love.

Karan and Yogita featured together in a show titled Dil Hi Toh Hai.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Karan and VJ Anusha Dandekar were in a relationship previously. The couple dated for over three years and hosted the MTV reality TV show together titled 'Love School'. 

 

 

