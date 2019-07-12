close

ALTBalaji

Karan Kundrra goes back in time for web series

The series revolves around a young woman, Kusum, who aspires to become an esteemed doctor in the city. She gets into Calcutta Medical College. 

Mumbai: Actor Karan Kundrra, known for his role in the TV show "Dil Hi Toh Hai", will be playing the lead role in the web series "It Happened In Calcutta", a love story set in Kolkata of the 1960s and '70s.

"It's a role that will bring out the best in me because months of hard work have gone in prepping up my character," Karan said.

Talking about his character, Karan quipped: "Ronobir Chatterjee is a medical college student who is flamboyant, arrogant and a 'devastatingly' handsome boy. It's time to get my strongest flamboyant game on."

The series revolves around a young woman, Kusum, who aspires to become an esteemed doctor in the city. She gets into Calcutta Medical College. Romance comes into the picture when she meets college stud Ronobir and falls in love with him.

"It Happened In Calcutta" premieres on ALTBalaji.

 

