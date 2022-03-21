Karan Kundrra says he is ready to get married to Tejasswi Prakash, reveals his dad is ‘super fond’ of her

New Delhi: Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been painting the town red ever since they fell for each other on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15. The two are fondly referred to by their fans as ‘Tejran’ and enjoy massive fan following. Karan has now excited his fans with his admission that he is ready to get hitched with Tejaswi and even his parents approve of their bond.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Karan revealed that he and Teja have discussed marriage. He jokingly added, “Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed. No one is asking us about it),” he said. When asked is ready to tick the marriage box with the ‘Naagin 6’ actress, Karan said, “I was ready from inside (Bigg Boss)”.

Speaking about his family, Karan shared that it is very important for him that they approve of his life partner. He claimed that he cannot be selfish while taking such a big decision and revealed his family approves of Tejasswi and even call her “heart of the family”.

“It is very important for me to know what my parents think about my partner. They have dedicated their lives to us. We cannot be selfish. I believe two families come together when two people are in a relationship,” told Karan.

He further said, “It was a sigh of relief that they loved her. They called her heart of the family.”

Talking about Teja’s equation with his dad and his with her mother, he said, “Me, dad and Tejasswi are pretty thick. My father is super fond of her. Teju’s mom is fond of me.”

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently starring in ‘Naagin 6’ and Karan appeared as a jailor in Kangana Ranaut's hosted ‘Lock Upp’.