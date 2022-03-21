हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra says he is ready to get married to Tejasswi Prakash, reveals his dad is ‘super fond’ of her

"Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai," says Karan Kundrra on relationship with Tejasswi Prakash.

Karan Kundrra says he is ready to get married to Tejasswi Prakash, reveals his dad is ‘super fond’ of her

New Delhi: Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been painting the town red ever since they fell for each other on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15. The two are fondly referred to by their fans as ‘Tejran’ and enjoy massive fan following. Karan has now excited his fans with his admission that he is ready to get hitched with Tejaswi and even his parents approve of their bond.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Karan revealed that he and Teja have discussed marriage. He jokingly added, “Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed. No one is asking us about it),” he said. When asked is ready to tick the marriage box with the ‘Naagin 6’ actress, Karan said, “I was ready from inside (Bigg Boss)”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Speaking about his family, Karan shared that it is very important for him that they approve of his life partner.  He claimed that he cannot be selfish while taking such a big decision and revealed his family approves of Tejasswi and even call her “heart of the family”.

“It is very important for me to know what my parents think about my partner. They have dedicated their lives to us. We cannot be selfish. I believe two families come together when two people are in a relationship,” told Karan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

He further said, “It was a sigh of relief that they loved her. They called her heart of the family.”

Talking about Teja’s equation with his dad and his with her mother, he said, “Me, dad and Tejasswi are pretty thick. My father is super fond of her. Teju’s mom is fond of me.”

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently starring in ‘Naagin 6’ and Karan appeared as a jailor in Kangana Ranaut's hosted ‘Lock Upp’.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karan KundrraTejasswi PrakashTejRanKaran Kundrra on marrying tejasswi prakashNaagin 6
Next
Story

Legendary jazz singer Barbara Morrison dies at 72

Must Watch

PT4M38S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Naveen Shekharappa's body reaches Bengaluru