Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Leave Fans Jaw-Dropped With Their Steamy Dance, Check Out Viral Video

New Delhi: Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are a popular couple in TV industry. The duo came close during their stint on Salman Khan-hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' and fell in love. Ever since, the two have not looked back and capturing the limelight every now and then. Now, a video of the duo has emerged on social media where they are seen indulging in a passionate dance. The duo had attended the birthay bash of their friend Jessica Khurana where they were captured grooving together on the dance floor. Their steaming performance in the now viral clip prove that they are madly in love with each other.

The couple's friend Jessica had shared a video of their dancing to the Aashiqui 2 song. While Tejasswi wore a black co-ord set with a corset and a pair of matching bottoms, Karan was seen casually dressed up for the occasion.

As the video surfaced online, the fans went crazy after their chemistry. Tejasswi and Karan are together for over two years now and their bonding seems to have only deepened amid all the rumours of a breakup that had surfaced recently after Karan dropped a cryptic note on social media.

Among other celebs who were spotted at Jessica's birthday bash were Vishal Aditya Singh, Reem Shaikh and Shardul Pandit.

On the work front, Karan will be seen on Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull, the promo of which was recently unveiled by the channel. On the other hand, Tejasswi is doing a Marathi movie helmed by Rohit Shetty.