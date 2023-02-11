topStoriesenglish2572212
Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Lock Lips in Viral Video, TejRan Fans are in Awe

Karan himself took to his Instagram story and dropped a video in which he can be seen doing liplock with his ladylove and BB 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 05:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most adored couples for a reason. They often share beautiful videos and pictures and leave TejRan fans in complete awe. A new video of the lovebirds is now going viral and fans are in love.

Karan himself took to his Instagram story and dropped a video in which he can be seen doing liplock with his ladylove and BB 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra_tejran)

In the short clip, the couple can be seen partying together looking stunning in black. While the actress sported a black top, Karan on the other hand, looked dapper in a hoodie of the same colour. Both locked lips and this video is going extremely viral on social media.

On the work front, Karan will be seen in his new TV series, 'Ishq Mein Ghayal' which will also star Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead. On the other hand, Tejasswi is currently seen in 'Naagin 6.'

