Karan Singh Grover Says His Daughter Devi Is A True Fighter As He Talks About Her Open Heart Surgery; 'She Has A Long Scar On Her Chest'

New Delhi: Bipasha Basu broke the news of her daughter Devi having two holes in her heart and she underwent surgery when she was just three months old. But both Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha held their heads strong and passed this toughest phase together. In his recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar Karan spoke about the toughest time related to daughter Devi and said that she is a true fighter for him.

Karan said, "Something or the other keeps happening. I am very lucky that nothing very bad happened in my life. But there was a time when we faced a very big problem with our daughter. That time was very difficult for us. My daughter had a serious health problem, and what she suffered during that time is hard to describe in words".

He further added, "My daughter is a true fighter. She has a long scar on her chest that goes till her stomach. Whatever we think and achieve in our lives is nothing compared to her. Whatever she and her mother (Bipasha Basu) have gone through, it cannot be compared. Nothing like this has happened in my life, I am very lucky. My daughter has proved that she is a true fighter.”

Watch the video when Bipasha Basu revealed about daughter Devi's open heart surgery.

Bipasha Basu shared this news and left everyone teary-eyed. Today when she posts videos and pictures along with Devi it only shows that she is the biggest joy in their lives.

Karan Singh Grover was last seen in Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.