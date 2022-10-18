Karan Singh Grover shows-off his unique skills in new video, Bipasha Basu REACTS- Watch

New Delhi: Soon-to-be-dad Karan Singh Grover recently hosted an amazing baby shower for his sweetheart wife Bipasha Basu. The actor-model is a talented person and never shies away to showcase that. The actor recently shared a video on social media to flaunt his motor skills. "Hand eye coordination", he captioned his video and within no time the netizens showered their praise on him. In the video, Grover is seen juggling with the crystal piece and playing it cool.

Very aesthetically, he takes on the piece and lets it slide across his frame without losing on it. Smooth and sassy, Grover plays along with it and showcases a unique skill set to his fans. Wife Bipasha Basu immediately commented on the picture and wrote, “My sweet baby” along with a heart emoji.

See the video here

Grover is an actor who tends to take up on different activities and proves why he is so different from others. The actor is certainly going to be a cool dad and teach his little munchkin some fabulous art to flaunt. With several comments that immediately flooded the video, Grover undeniably floored his fans. “Wow amazing,” commented one fan. “That's super cool man !!!!,” added another user.

Karan Singh Grover is best known for his roles in the television series ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, ‘Qubool Hai’ and films like ‘Alone’ and ‘Hate Story 3’. Along with waiting to become a super cool dad, Karan Singh Grover is looking forward to the release of his upcoming comedy film ‘3 Dev’ starring Kunal Roy Kapur and Tisca Chopra among others.