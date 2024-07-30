New Delhi: Soni's endorsement comes on the heels of Ryan Reynolds' recent statement, where he expressed his desire to work with Singh. Soni said “Well, because Ryan (Reynolds) said Ranveer, and Ranveer voiced Ryan in the Hindi version of the second Deadpool movie, I have to say him. I think he's got all of it. But weirdly, I want him to play a villain because I feel villains have more fun. He has that energy that I think he would play it really well"

When asked about which Bollywood actor Ryan Reynolds would like to work with, Ryan said, “I don't even know. Oh…Ranveer Singh is amazing. He has done the voice of Deadpool I think. He is very funny. But also ripped.” While turning to Hugh, Ryan pointed out, “You think you are in shape?” The Wolverine actor replied, “Really!” Ryan further said, “This guy makes you look like a ‘Crypt-Keeper’. He is amazing.” Both Hugh and Ryan showered praises on Ranveer.

The mutual admiration between Singh and Reynolds stems from their previous collaboration, where Singh lent his voice to the Hindi version of Deadpool 2.

Karan is also fascinated by Ranveer’s journey, sharing, "I love his story, too," and adding, "He comes from being an unknown. I always see all those people because I feel that myself. And it's so hard, I think even harder in India to achieve what he has achieved. He feels so Indian, he feels a part of the culture. He'll bring that if he gets to do something here. He'll bring the Indian culture to the international stage.”

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh recently announced his next exciting project that took the internet by storm! While he is power-packed performances always win the hearts of audiences and his fans alike - it seems it surpasses merely these and has made its way to Hollywood as well!