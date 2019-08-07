close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Tacker

Karan Tacker to turn host for IFFM 2019

The actor added that to be "introducing and discussing films itself will be an experience of a lifetime."

Karan Tacker to turn host for IFFM 2019
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Television actor Karan Tacker is all set to be the host of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards Gala.

"I am looking forward to experiencing the IFFM frenzy first hand. With such prestigious guests attending the event like Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, it will be an absolute honour to be in their presence. 2018 was a game changing year for the movies and the films that are nominated are reflective of how far we have come," Karan said in a statement.

The actor added that to be "introducing and discussing films itself will be an experience of a lifetime."

"Besides celebrating mainstream films like 'Andhadhun', the festival is also pushing forward movies like Super Deluxe which stand for a cause worth talking about. Such endeavours are really the building blocks for any artiste and I am truly grateful to be a part of the event," he added.

Karan has previously hosted shows like "Nach Baliye".

 

Tags:
Karan TackerIFFM 2019Indian Film festival of Melbourne
Next
Story

J Om Prakash was kind, gentle, affable: B-Town celebs mourn death of ace filmmaker

Must Watch

PT18M12S

Rajya Sabha pays homage to Sushma Swaraj