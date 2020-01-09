हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi: Have always been passionate about cricket

The show, which will come with a mix of music, will air on Zing.

Karan Wahi: Have always been passionate about cricket

Mumbai: Actor Karan Wahi will soon be hosting a chat show with cricketers titled "Zing Game On".

"I have always been very passionate about cricket and when I was offered to host this show, there was no way I could turn it down as it brought two things that I absolutely love, together," Karan said.

"Talking to celebrated personalities from the world of cricket was like a golden opportunity knocking at my door, so I feel blessed to be associated with Zing Game ON," he added.

The show, which will come with a mix of music, will air on Zing.

In the show, Wahi will be exploring the fun side of cricketers, where they will be seen singing, dancing and playing a lot of challenging games.

 

Karan WahiCricket
