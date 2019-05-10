Karan Wahi in different zone in 'Newborn Mother'

Mumbai: Actor Karan Wahi says he is in a "different zone" in the upcoming short film "Newborn Mother".

"Newborn Mother" is an emotional story of a young woman who is pregnant and how her life changes during the course of pregnancy and post-delivery. She unknowingly suffers from post-partum depression, and her husband understanding the situation supports her to come out of the same with the help of music.

"When I first read the script, it had an intense impact on me. As an actor, I have come across very few subjects which I immediately wanted to be part of. In 'Newborn Mother', I am in a completely different zone," Karan said in a statement.

The short film also features actress Pooja Gor. She said it is made on a topic which is not known by many people.

"When you have a baby, you are expected to celebrate the arrival of your little one with friends and family. But instead of rejoicing, you feel like crying and are faced with exhaustion and anxiety. I must say, Swati Semwal (director) has done a commendable job by choosing this unexplored topic. It was a wonderful experience working with her," she added.

Karan said that people should be aware of post-partum depression and should know that this is something they could face or would have already faced in their lives.

The short film, which released on Friday, is written and directed by Swati Semwal. It airs on Net Pix Shorts and Hungama Play.