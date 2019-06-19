close

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor spend 'wonderful afternoon' with Nita Ambani in London

"Wonderful afternoon," Karisma Kapoor captioned the post, adding heart emojis. The picture features Kareena, Karisma and Nita Ambani with a friend.

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor spend &#039;wonderful afternoon&#039; with Nita Ambani in London
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor, currently holidaying in London with their respective families, recently met Nita Ambani over lunch. A picture from their 'wonderful afternoon' was recently posted by Karisma on her Instagram timeline.

"Wonderful afternoon," she captioned the post, adding heart emojis. The picture features Kareena, Karisma and Nita Ambani with a friend. The wonderful ladies are all smiles for the camera as they pose for the perfect shot.

The Kapoor sisters opted for a casual look for the lunch while Nita Ambani was dressed in a white outfit. 

Take a look at their picture here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wonderful afternoon  #londondiaries

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Over the weekend, the Ambanis watched the India vs Pakistan World Cup match at Old Trafford in Manchester. We also chanced upon a picture of Nita and Mukesh Ambani's son Akash enjoying his time at the stadium with cricketer Krunal Pandya.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

   #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #CWC19 #TeamIndia #INDvPAK @krunalpandya_official

A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians) on

Meanwhile, actor Saif Ali Khan, Kareena's husband, also cheered for Team India with 'Jawaani Jaaneman' co-star Alaia Furniturewalla. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

India V Pakistan father’s day celebrations with my on screen father from #JawaaniJaaneman, #SaifAliKhan

A post shared by ALAIA F (@alaiaf_) on

We have also collated a few pictures from Kareena and Karisma's London vacay.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lazy saturday...  #holidays

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#love

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Aren't the photos just wonderful?

Tags:
Kareena KapoorKarisma KapoorNita Ambani
