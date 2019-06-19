Kareena and Karisma Kapoor spend 'wonderful afternoon' with Nita Ambani in London

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor, currently holidaying in London with their respective families, recently met Nita Ambani over lunch. A picture from their 'wonderful afternoon' was recently posted by Karisma on her Instagram timeline.

"Wonderful afternoon," she captioned the post, adding heart emojis. The picture features Kareena, Karisma and Nita Ambani with a friend. The wonderful ladies are all smiles for the camera as they pose for the perfect shot.

The Kapoor sisters opted for a casual look for the lunch while Nita Ambani was dressed in a white outfit.

Take a look at their picture here:

Over the weekend, the Ambanis watched the India vs Pakistan World Cup match at Old Trafford in Manchester. We also chanced upon a picture of Nita and Mukesh Ambani's son Akash enjoying his time at the stadium with cricketer Krunal Pandya.

Meanwhile, actor Saif Ali Khan, Kareena's husband, also cheered for Team India with 'Jawaani Jaaneman' co-star Alaia Furniturewalla.

We have also collated a few pictures from Kareena and Karisma's London vacay.

Aren't the photos just wonderful?