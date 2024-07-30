New Delhi: The famous Bollywood nanny Lalita Dsilva is actually a pediatric nurse and not a 'nanny'. She was seen with Taimur Ali Khan for the longest and that's when the paps clicked her along with the baby. Lalita has also worked with the likes of Ambanis, and Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan. In fact, on Anant Ambani's birthday, she shared a long heartfelt note along with a throwback picture from Disneyland.

During the latest podcast on the YouTube channel Hindi Rush, she opened up on how Kareena and Saif lead a rather simple life. Lalita said, "She's (Kareena Kapoor) very normal, you won't believe it. I've never really experienced that. (Tantrums) bilkul nahi (hain). 8 saal bitaaye maine uske sath, bilkul nahi hain (She has no tantrums at all. I've spent 8 years with her). She's so simple, even Saif sir is so simple. Unke yahan ye morning routine hota hai ki subah jo wo log khaaenge, wohi staff khaega. Aisa nahi ki ‘mere staff ko ye nahi khana, mai jo kha rahi hu wohi kyu?’ Bilkul nahi. Kuchh alag nahi hai. And same quality. Koi staff ke quality ka rice nahi aaega, dal nahi aaega. Same quality aaega. Koi bandish nahi hai. In fact, wo toh humaare saamne baith ke ghar pe bhi khaye hain. (The staff eats the same food as them. And it's the same quality of food. There's no constraint. In fact, they've also eaten together with us)."

Adding more, she said, "Kareena is very disciplined and punctual. She schedules her timetable and the kids’ timetable as well. She tries to spend as much time as she can with the kids. We would often take Taimur and Jeh to her shoots so that she could spend time with them during her half-hour or hour-long breaks. We would have lunch together during the break."

The former nanny in an interview with Pinkvilla said, "Kareena Kapoor follows Christianity, unki mother Christianity follow karti hain. Toh mujhe kahti thi ki 'Aapko acha lagta hai hymns lagana toh aap hyms lagayiye'. I used to play hyms for them. Phir she (Kareena) used to say that the Punjabi hymn, Ik Onkar, she used to follow that toh woh laga dete the."

“Because she (Kareena) also knows that yeh positivity honi zaroori hoti hai bacho ke aas paas. Theek hai ye aapki choice hoti hai... but bacho ka right from the beginning agar aap positive vibes se start karo upbringing toh woh unme already inbred ho jati hai, " she quipped.

Lalita Dsilva is these days working with actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela for their daughter, Klin Kara.