Kareena gets mobbed by fans, actress keep her cool and obliges them with selfies- WATCH

Mumbai: Demanding selfies from celebrities in the public space without respecting their boundaries has been an ongoing fandom problem. Kareena Kapoor Khan faced a similar situation at the Mumbai Airport on Sunday night.

Kareena was mobbed by a swarm of fans while she was entering the airport. Kareena was pushed by some fans who were trying to take pictures with her. One even tried to put his hand on her shoulder. However, Kareena kept calm as she navigated towards the airport. At one point, Kareena definitely looked uncomfortable.The videos and pictures of Kareena being mobbed by fans went viral, leaving netizens angry.

Here is the video of the actress at the airport:

"Fans should not cross their boundaries," a social media user commented."Oh god..What`s wrong with people," another one wrote. Reportedly, Kareena has headed to London for the shoot of her project, which is being helmed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ekta Kapoor.A month ago, Kareena dropped a picture from the project`s script reading session.

In an Instagram picture, there is a script spiral book with the title of the film written on it. Though, the 42-year-old actor didn`t reveal the full title, only, `The` and `Murder` could be seen rest she hid with a pencil on it. On working with Kareena, Ekta has earlier shared, "Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work... and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she`s finally joined the bandwagon now! I`ve always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film."

Ektaa added, "It`s been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one! I`m so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here`s to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer...adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!".

More details regarding the project are awaited.