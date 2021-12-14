Kareena in home quarantine along with kids, confirms dad Randhir Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and her bestie Amrita Arora tested positive of COVID-19 on Monday. Soon after the news went viral, her fans started creating panic all over the social media.

Now her father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has shared her health update while talking to India Today.

During an interview, he shared that Bebo is “doing well now and is currently under home quarantine.”

He further stated, “She was tested positive yesterday. The doctor said it is very mild. She is feeling much better today. The kids are with her only. She is home quarantined."

For the unversed, Kareena's house has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after she tested positive for COVID-19. The BMC fears that Kareena can be a ‘super-spreader’ as she ‘had violated COVID norms and attended several parties’ in the recent past.

Later, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a story in which she wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested."

She further continued, "My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Amrita too shared her statement on Instagram stories where she stressed she is following all BMC guidelines.

BMC had also instructed the people who came in contact with either Kareena or Amrita, to undergo an RT-PCR test.