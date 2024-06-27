Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor: Actresses Who Wore Black And Looked Like A Diva!

Bollywood divas surely know how to turn heads with their impeccable style. From glamorous red carpet events to high-profile fashion shows, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Amyra Dastur, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Sonam Kapoor have all wowed in their stunning all-black ensembles. Today, let’s take a closer look at these actresses who wore black and how!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in an all-black gown at a film awards ceremony. The off-shoulder black gown featured a dramatic train and was paired with statement earrings. Kareena’s classic makeup and elegant updo highlighted her timeless beauty.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt rocked an all-black leather outfit at a fashion event. She wore a black leather jacket over a black crop top, paired with high-waisted leather pants. Alia’s sleek straight hair and minimal makeup completed the edgy and chic look.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma turned heads in an all-black pant-suit at a promotional event. The fitted blazer and tailored trousers emphasized her tall frame, and she paired the outfit with black heels. Anushka’s simple hairstyle and natural makeup look enhanced her sophisticated style.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, known for her fashion-forward choices, dazzled in an all-black couture dress at a high-profile event. The dress featured intricate lace details and a dramatic silhouette. Sonam paired it with statement jewellery and a sleek updo, solidifying her status as a style icon.

Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur recently stole the spotlight at the Armaani Event and Fashion Week.. embodying the essence of Catwoman with her striking all-black attire. The actress flaunted a chic black corset top paired with sleek black jeans, a timeless combination that exuded both sophistication and a hint of mystery. In addition to her stunning appearance, Amyra also made waves wearing all-black as a showstopper alongside Abdus Samad Attarwala and Salman Attarwala for Riffs Perfumes! Riffs Perfumes, known for their luxurious and affordable fragrances, partnered with Amyra at the recent Fashion Week!