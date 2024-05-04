Kareena Kapoor Khan has been appointed as UNICEF India's National Ambassador. She acknowledged her pride and dedication to promoting children's rights and gender equality.

Since 2014, the actor has served as a Celebrity Advocate for the group. Kareena became tearful while delivering her remarks onstage and taking the baton.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has put another feather to her hat. On May 4, the actor was appointed as the National Ambassador of UNICEF India. She published a lengthy note on Instagram, expressing her delight at the honour. During the address, Kareena was seen getting emotional as she spoke about her new responsibilities.

Kareen took to her social media handle and commented, "An emotional day for me… I am honoured to be appointed as UNICEF India's National Ambassador. Working with @UNICEFindia over the past 10 years has been truly enriching and insightful. I am proud of the work that we have done and am reiterating my commitment to being a voice for promoting and protecting child rights and an equal future for all children (sic)."

She added, "A special thank you to the entire team who have been tirelessly working for the rights of women and children across the country. I am inspired every day and am looking forward to our continued partnership."

At last, she added, "I am very happy to welcome Gauranshi, Kartik, Vinisha, and Nahid to the UNICEF India family as our newest Youth Advocates. I would also like to congratulate UNICEF India and celebrate 75 years of the incredible impact they have had on the lives of children in India. I pledge to continue to be a voice #ForEveryChild."