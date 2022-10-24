Kareena Kapoor attends Malaika Arora's birthday brunch in plunging neckline bralette top, watch video

NEW DELHI: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora turned a year older on October 23 and she celebrated the occasion with her pals - Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' stars Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey; and Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni also joined Malaika at the brunch. Birthday girl Malaika looked gorgeous in a blue ensemble with matching footwear and she twinned in with her handsome boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in blue.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a true B-Town fashionista stole the attention as she appeared in a black bralette top which she teamed with a black coat and flared blue jeans. She was seen without make-up and had her hair tied in a messy bun. She completed the look with a stylish black sling bag. Her children - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan were not seen at the brunch.

Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani dropped a video of Kareena Kapoor Khan as she arrived for the brunch hosted by Malaika Arora in Mumbai yesterday. Take a look:

Malaika's brunch party was also attended by Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and singer Guru Randhawa.

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor had wished Malaika Arora in a hilarious way on social media. Kareena took to her Instagram Stories and shared a couple of pictures with funny captions. In the first picture, Malaika can be seen reading the menu with `so much seriousness`. Kareena wrote, "May you always read the menu with so much seriousness".

In another story, Malaika can be seen enjoying a burger. "and always guff your burgers and still look like a zillion bucks. Happy birthday darling Malla," she captioned the image with a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh`s next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta`s next untitled film.

On the second hand, Malaika, after glamorizing the film industry with her sexy moves, is all set to become an author. She will soon write her debut book which is going to be all about nutrition. The actor, who also serves as a judge on the reality show `India`s Best Dancer`, will be sharing her wellness tips in the book.