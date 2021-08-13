Kareena Kapoor breaks her silence on negativity around Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan's names, says 'I have to start meditating'

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is a headline maker, who has an ocean of fan following across the country. However, at times, she too has faced criticism coming her way and especially trolls hitting out at her kids' names - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, fondly called Jeh.

Well, the actress has finally spoken about how she feels when trolled for her kids' names. In an interview with India Today TV, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "You know I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can't think of trolls or any form of negativity."

“Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi. That's just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating'. There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive,” Kareena said.

Recently, the actress launched her first book titled Pregnancy Bible virtually with filmmaker and best friend Karan Johar, and during their chat revealed the name of her second son as Jeh Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.